BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$109.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.38.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$1.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$92.78. 125,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,172. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$109.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$91.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 9.3383534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

