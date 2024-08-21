Brokers Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,443,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,306,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.