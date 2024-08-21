Brokers Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.