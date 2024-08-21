Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of PRLD opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

