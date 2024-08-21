Brokers Issue Forecasts for KBR, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE KBR opened at $66.24 on Monday. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

