Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price at $15.25

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468 in the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.