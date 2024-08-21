Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $101.00

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $96.96 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

