Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $1,097.05

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,104.65.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,192.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,078.44 and its 200 day moving average is $999.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,201.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

