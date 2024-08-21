Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $615.43

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $620.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $582.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

