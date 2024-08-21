Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $69.76

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.35.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

