Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $47.21

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $33.19 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

