Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.91. Approximately 838,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,723,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

