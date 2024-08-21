BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Up to $14.54

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.43. BrightView shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 31,259 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Loop Capital raised shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. BrightView’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

