BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

