Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 683,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,579. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

