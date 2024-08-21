Boralex Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.31. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

