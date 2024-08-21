Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $136.67

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.67, but opened at $140.84. Boot Barn shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 33,459 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

