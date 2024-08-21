Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading 5% Higher

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
