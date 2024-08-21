Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.62 and last traded at $66.19. Approximately 831,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,783,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $772,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

