Blend Labs (BLND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/12/2024 – Blend Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Blend Labs was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

8/9/2024 – Blend Labs was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/9/2024 – Blend Labs had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $3.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLND traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 1,317,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,142. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

