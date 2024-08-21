BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $860.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after buying an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

