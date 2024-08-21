BitShares Market Cap Tops $5.22 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $81,145.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

