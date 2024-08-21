Bilibili Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 41,614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 27,823 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 4,431,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,629. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

