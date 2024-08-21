Benchmark Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CHUY stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

