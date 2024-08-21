Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $234.69. 791,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average of $236.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

