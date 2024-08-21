Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

