Bank of America Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.74. 361,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.19. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

