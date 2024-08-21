BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

