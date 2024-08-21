Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Badger Meter stock opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.58.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

