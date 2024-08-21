Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock worth $1,145,795 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.