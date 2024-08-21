Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 3.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.40. 899,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,324,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

RNA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,478 shares of company stock worth $15,221,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

