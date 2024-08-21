Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after acquiring an additional 658,440 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 212,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,565. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

