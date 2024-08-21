Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AY. National Bankshares raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

