ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 1,424,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

