Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $59.03 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

