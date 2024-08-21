Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.62.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM
Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.1 %
ADM opened at $59.03 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.