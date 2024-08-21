Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Critical Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89% Aptose Biosciences N/A -1,003.74% -257.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2,950.29%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $1.31 million 2,099.03 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -3.64 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.08

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

