Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

