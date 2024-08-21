Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

