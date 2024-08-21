Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 712,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ANIK opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

