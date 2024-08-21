Analyzing Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 1.99 $233.91 million N/A N/A Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.76 $11.42 million $0.05 93.00

This table compares Fresnillo and Aris Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresnillo and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.