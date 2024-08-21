Analyzing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 48.55% 51.40% 39.58% Amarin -12.66% -6.09% -4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Amarin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $172.96 million 3.68 $68.07 million $1.10 8.14 Amarin $264.78 million 0.99 -$59.11 million ($0.12) -5.33

SIGA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SIGA Technologies and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amarin 1 1 1 0 2.00

Amarin has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

