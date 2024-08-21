Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $21.79

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

