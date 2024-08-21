Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target at $132.33

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

