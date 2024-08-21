Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target at C$15.31

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

