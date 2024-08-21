Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Biotech plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.