Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Biotech plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
