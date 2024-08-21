Analysts’ Downgrades for August 21st (AADI, ALL, AMPS, ARR, AXP, BERY, BIP, CCNE, CCOI, CEVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 21st:
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $263.00 target price on the stock.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a hold rating. CLSA currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.80.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
