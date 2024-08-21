Analysts’ Downgrades for August 21st (AADI, ALL, AMPS, ARR, AXP, BERY, BIP, CCNE, CCOI, CEVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 21st:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $263.00 target price on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a hold rating. CLSA currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.80.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

