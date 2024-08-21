Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,497.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

