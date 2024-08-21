American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

