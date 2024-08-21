American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,528. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

