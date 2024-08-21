American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 2.6%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.38 and last traded at $246.48. Approximately 819,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,972,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

